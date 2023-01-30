Nominations have now opened to elect your Bargaining Committee in the upcoming round of negotiations with the Employer.

Once the bargaining committee is elected, they will meet to review priorities and develop bargaining proposals. In order to do so, it is important that your Bargaining Committee is aware of what is most important to you and where you want to see changes.

Please take the time to fill out the attached bargaining survey and return it by email to [email protected] with attention to Larisa Mills, by Midnight on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Your answers will help the committee draft proposals that best reflect the issues that are most important to you.

In Solidarity,

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP