Do you have questions about the Union?

Members of your Local Executive would

like to meet with you and

hear from you!



Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at the John Braithwaite Community Centre and are looking forward to meeting with you.



This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.





Date : July 4, 2024

: July 4, 2024 Time: 12:30PM-4:30PM

12:30PM-4:30PM Location: John Braithwaite Community Centre - Meeting Room 3 - 145 W 1st St,

North Vancouver, BC V7M 1B1



In Solidarity,



Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson

Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP