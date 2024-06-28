Click here to find info on COVID-19

Living Well Home Care Services -  Member-to-Member Drop-In on July 4, 2024 from 12:30PM-4:30PM – John Braithwaite Community Centre – Meeting Room 3 - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 28, 2024

Do you have questions about the Union?
Members of your Local Executive would
like to meet with you and
hear from you!

 
Please join members of your Local 803 Executive who will be hosting a Member-to-Member drop-in at the John Braithwaite Community Centre and are looking forward to meeting with you.
 
This is an opportunity for you to meet your Local 803 Executive and share any questions or concerns you may have. You can speak to them while on a break or after your working hours. These visits are not intended to interrupt operations.
                       
 

  • Date:               July 4, 2024
  • Time:              12:30PM-4:30PM
  • Location:       John Braithwaite Community Centre - Meeting Room 3 - 145 W 1st St, 
                           North Vancouver, BC V7M 1B1

 
In Solidarity,

Florentina Kelly, Local 803 Acting Chairperson
Katie Gravestock, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here



