Your collective agreement expires on March 31, 2020, and the Union is beginning preparations to conduct negotiations for your renewal collective agreement.

Nominations are now open for the bargaining committee for the upcoming round of collective agreement negotiations with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union Staff Representative and other elected leaders to help ensure members' voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.

The Bargaining Committee has three positions open .

Those members who are interested in becoming a member of the bargaining committee should complete a nomination form (included with this bulletin). To be considered valid, a nomination form must be completed in full, i.e. signed by both nominee and nominator.

The deadline for receipt of nominations is 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.

Duties of the Chair and Committee Members

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist the Staff Representative in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

Leaves of absence are provided to members to allow attendance at all meetings without loss of pay or benefits.

In the event there are more nominations received than positions available, a vote will be held.

Updating Member Contact Information

To help ensure all members receive a bargaining survey (after the committee is in place) and bargaining updates, members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current personal email address on file. Members are asked to ensure the BCGEU has a current home mailing address on file. For more information on how to confirm or update personal contact information, please call 604-291-9661.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here



