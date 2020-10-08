 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 08, 2020

On behalf of the Living Well Bargaining Committee, we are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement for a one-year extension.

The details include 2.5% wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2020. As well, any employee earning less than $17.00 per hour will receive 2.5% retro and the new rate of $17.00 per hour upon ratification. 

All employees year one thru four fall in this category currently earning 15.97 to 16.55. 

An online ratification process will commence shortly.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann
Staff Representative, Negotiations

 

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP