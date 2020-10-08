Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Living Well Home Care Services Inc - Tentative agreement reached - BCGEU
Published on October 08, 2020
On behalf of the Living Well Bargaining Committee, we are pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement for a one-year extension.
The details include 2.5% wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2020. As well, any employee earning less than $17.00 per hour will receive 2.5% retro and the new rate of $17.00 per hour upon ratification.
All employees year one thru four fall in this category currently earning 15.97 to 16.55.
An online ratification process will commence shortly.
