We wanted to give the membership an update on bargaining.



We met with the Employer on April 14th, April 28th, May 1st, and May 7th and have additional bargaining dates scheduled with the Employer for June 2nd and June 3rd.



At this point, we have exchanged all non-monetary and monetary proposals with the Employer. While we have made progress on many important non-monetary proposals, we are still waiting for the Employer's response to our monetary proposals, which we will receive on June 2nd.



In the meantime, the Union Bargaining Committee will be reaching out to you individually over the next week to confirm your top bargaining priorities.



In solidarity,



The Living Well Union Bargaining Committee



Jesusa Delos Santos

Cynthia Mantiquilla

Rodelyn Robles

Jennifer Arnold (Staff Representative)





Download PDF of notice here

UWU/MoveUP