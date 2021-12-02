Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chair

1 st Vice Chair

Vice Chair 2 nd Vice Chair

Vice Chair Recording Secretary

Member-At-Large (2 Positions)

Member-At-Large (Young Worker)

Member-At-Large (SHERIFFS)

Member-At-Large (PGYCC)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline to send in nominations is:

5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Nominations close at the meeting!

Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.



Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:

Diane L. Wood Union Centre

Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU

500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6

Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772

Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257

Email: [email protected]



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Note: Where no nominations are received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open.





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here

Download PDF of roles and responsibilities here

The meeting is scheduled for January 5, 2022. You can attend the meeting in person at the Prince George Area Office or via zoom.





Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82498379186?pwd=UU9xYmwwTUZSNk1sM3FKd0toOGp1UT09



Meeting ID: 824 9837 9186

Passcode: 195101

One tap mobile

+14388097799,,82498379186# Canada

+15873281099,,82498379186# Canada

Dial by your location

+1 438 809 7799 Canada

+1 587 328 1099 Canada

+1 613 209 3054 Canada

+1 647 374 4685 Canada

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

+1 204 272 7920 Canada

+1 213 338 8477 US (Los Angeles)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 206 337 9723 US (Seattle)

Meeting ID: 824 9837 9186

Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kd8eIEXbI7



In solidarity,



Alison Bacon

Staff Representative



