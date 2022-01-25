Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (2 Positions)

Young Worker (1 Position)

Equity Worker (1 Position)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: February 24, 2022 by 5:00 pm

Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:

Time: 5:00 pm

Date: February 24, 2022

Where: Zoom

Contact your local BCGEU area office to Zoom Meeting details

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download Local 0311 Nomination form here

Download Roles and Responsibilities document here



