Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson

1 st Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson 2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large (3 Positions)

Young Worker (1 Position)

The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.

The deadline for nominations is: February 8, 2022 by 7:00 pm (MST)

Nominations may also be made at the local general meeting:

Time: 7:00 pm (Mountain Standard Time) 6:00pm (Pacific Standard Time)

Date: February 8, 2022

Where: Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams Link:

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 117 808 689#

If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.

