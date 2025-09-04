Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on September 04, 2025

To: All BCGEU Members – Local 0511/10

Re: Local 0511/10 Worksite Visits

 

Local 0511/10 Chair Danny Munro will be visiting members of Local 0511/10 on September 18, 2025, at the following locations to speak to the members and to update membership lists. Danny looks forward to seeing you and hearing any questions you may have.

 

September 18, 2025

· 11:00 pm Chetwynd store

· 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Fort St John stores

· 5:00 pm Dawson Creek store

 

In solidarity,

Tennille Penner, Staff Representative

 



