Local 0610 Worksite Visits - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 31, 2023

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President, will be visiting members of Local 0610 in Dawson Creek on April 11, 2023 at the following locations. They will be attending the worksites to engage members; update contact lists; and share news from the Component.
 
 
Locations and Times:
 
MCFD                                                           10am- 11am
 
Community Corrections                              11:30am -12:30pm
 
Social Dev and Poverty Reduction and      12:30pm -1:30pm
Community Living BC
  
 
We look forward to meeting with you and hearing your stories!


 
In solidarity
 
Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative
 


Download PDF of notice here

 

 



