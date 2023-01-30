Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President, will be visiting members of Local 0610 in Dawson Creek on April 11, 2023 at the following locations. They will be attending the worksites to engage members; update contact lists; and share news from the Component.





Locations and Times:



MCFD 10am- 11am



Community Corrections 11:30am -12:30pm



Social Dev and Poverty Reduction and 12:30pm -1:30pm

Community Living BC





We look forward to meeting with you and hearing your stories!





In solidarity



Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice President

Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative







