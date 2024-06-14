**Meeting REMINDER, see attached documents for discussion**
COMPONENT: EDUCATION, SCIENTIFIC, TECHNICAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
LOCAL: All BCGEU members - Local 0710
DATE: June 18, 2024
TIME: 7:00 – 9:00 pm
PLACE: VIA ZOOM ONLY
Local 0710 Annual General Meeting
AGENDA
In attendance:
Regrets:
Call to Order:
Land Acknowledgement:
Approval of the agenda:
Approval of previous minutes: February 7, 2024 Minutes
- Business arising from previous minutes
- Communications
- Convention Report
-
Provincial Executive Report
- Updated resolutions applicable to bylaws
- Call for Motions for Amendments to model bylaws
- Call for motion to Pass Model Bylaws
- Component Executive Report
- Financial Report
- Reports of Officers and Committees
- Reports of Stewards
- Delegate Reports
- Unfinished Business
- New business
- Good & Welfare
- Cross Component Report
- Bargaining Updates
- M2M
Adjournment:
Click here to RSVP
Join Zoom Meeting
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/89799225643?pwd=8mqpbDwxO9XliOduggCZBVAmsCbf9q.1
Meeting ID: 897 9922 5643
Passcode: 689080
In solidarity
Tanya Boyd, Local 0710 Chair
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative
Attachments:
Download a PDF of this notice
Download a PDF of the Draft Model Local Bylaws
Download a PDF of the Local 710 Bylaws in 2021
Download a PDF of the Final Recommended Amendments to the Draft Model Local Bylaws (April 2024)
Download a PDF of Resolutions Affecting Bylaws (2024)
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs