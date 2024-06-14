Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 14, 2024

**Meeting REMINDER, see attached documents for discussion**

COMPONENT: EDUCATION, SCIENTIFIC, TECHNICAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
LOCAL: All BCGEU members - Local 0710
DATE: June 18, 2024
TIME: 7:00 – 9:00 pm
PLACE: VIA ZOOM ONLY

Local 0710 Annual General Meeting
AGENDA

In attendance:
Regrets:
Call to Order:
Land Acknowledgement:
Approval of the agenda:
Approval of previous minutes: February 7, 2024 Minutes

  1. Business arising from previous minutes
  2. Communications
  3. Convention Report
  4. Provincial Executive Report
    1. Updated resolutions applicable to bylaws
    2. Call for Motions for Amendments to model bylaws
    3. Call for motion to Pass Model Bylaws
  5. Component Executive Report
  6. Financial Report
  7. Reports of Officers and Committees
  8. Reports of Stewards
  9. Delegate Reports
  10. Unfinished Business
  11. New business
  12. Good & Welfare
  13. Cross Component Report
  14. Bargaining Updates
  15. M2M

Adjournment:

 

Click here to RSVP
Join Zoom Meeting
https://bcgeu.zoom.us/j/89799225643?pwd=8mqpbDwxO9XliOduggCZBVAmsCbf9q.1
Meeting ID: 897 9922 5643
Passcode: 689080 






In solidarity
Tanya Boyd, Local 0710 Chair
Angie Panoulias, Staff Representative


Attachments:

Download a PDF of this notice

Download a PDF of the Draft Model Local Bylaws

Download a PDF of the Local 710 Bylaws in 2021

Download a PDF of the Final Recommended Amendments to the Draft Model Local Bylaws (April 2024)

Download a PDF of Resolutions Affecting Bylaws (2024) 


