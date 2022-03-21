Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 0710 – Northern Lights College – Support Staff - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 27, 2022

 

Nominations closed April 26, 2022, at midnight for election of Stewards at

Northern Lights College. Below, are the results:

Jeremy Arnold – Northern Lights College – Support Staff

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!

 

In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative


