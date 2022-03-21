Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 0710 – School District 59 - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on April 08, 2022

Nominations closed April 7, 2022, at midnight for election of Stewards at School District 59. Below, are the results:

Pauline Walker Moberly Lake Elementary
Erin Buckley Don Titus Montessori, Chetwynd
Patricia Tetz School District 59, Chetwynd

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!


In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here