Nominations closed April 7, 2022, at midnight for election of Stewards at School District 59. Below, are the results:

Pauline Walker Moberly Lake Elementary

Erin Buckley Don Titus Montessori, Chetwynd

Patricia Tetz School District 59, Chetwynd

Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



In Solidarity,

Angie Panoulias

Staff Representative

