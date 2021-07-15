It is with pleasure your bargaining committees are announcing that all of your agreements have been ratified at 100% of those casting ballots voting in favour of accepting the terms of the tentative agreements.

Wishing you all health and happiness.

In solidarity,

Seth Downs, Bargaining Committee Chair, Public Works

Stan Omejc, Bargaining Committee Chair, Support

Wendy Pigeon, Bargaining Committee, Support

Leana Brady, Bargaining Committee Chair, Teachers

Seth Downs, Bargaining Committee, Teachers

Jeff Morgan

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP