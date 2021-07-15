Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 15, 2021

It is with pleasure your bargaining committees are announcing that all of your agreements have been ratified at 100% of those casting ballots voting in favour of accepting the terms of the tentative agreements.

Wishing you all health and happiness.

In solidarity,

Seth Downs, Bargaining Committee Chair, Public Works

Stan Omejc, Bargaining Committee Chair, Support
Wendy Pigeon, Bargaining Committee, Support

Leana Brady, Bargaining Committee Chair, Teachers
Seth Downs, Bargaining Committee, Teachers

Jeff Morgan
BCGEU Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here

