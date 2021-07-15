Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Local 0712 Members at Haisla Nation, Support, Public Works and Instructors - Collective Agreement has been ratified - BCGEU
Published on July 15, 2021
It is with pleasure your bargaining committees are announcing that all of your agreements have been ratified at 100% of those casting ballots voting in favour of accepting the terms of the tentative agreements.
Wishing you all health and happiness.
In solidarity,
Seth Downs, Bargaining Committee Chair, Public Works
Stan Omejc, Bargaining Committee Chair, Support Wendy Pigeon, Bargaining Committee, Support