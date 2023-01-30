To: All BCGEU Local 810 Members

Re: Nominations for Local Executive- Mid Term Election



Nominations are now open for the following positions on the Local Executive:

2 nd Vice Chairperson

Vice Chairperson Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Member-at-Large

Young Worker



Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is attached and are also available from your Area Office.

The deadline for nominations is: March 16, 2023 at 5pm



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the Area Office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Candidates should contact the area office for additional information on their rights and responsibilities.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here

Download Roles and Responsibilities here





UWU/MoveUP