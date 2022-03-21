Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 0810 Members - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 0810 Members - Steward Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 08, 2022


Nominations closed May 18, 2022, at midnight for election of Stewards in Local 810 Worksites. Below, are the results:

Carrie Wilson


Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 
In Solidarity,
 
Angie Panoulias
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here