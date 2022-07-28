To: All Local 1001 Members

Re: Local 1001 Executive Elections - REMINDER

Reminder to all to Vote! Elections close this Monday, November 7, 2022 @ 4 p.m.

Nominations have closed for the Local 1001 Executive Positions and there will be an election for the following positions: 2nd Vice Chairperson, Treasurer and Recording Secretary. Below are the names of the members who were nominated to the Local 1001 Executive:

2nd Vice Chairperson:

Kyle Jamieson

Nick Kornet

Jesse Lariviere

Shea Morgan

Treasurer:

Robert Haslam

Jesse Lariviere

Shea Morgan

Recording Secretary:

Jessie Lariviere

Shea Morgan

Voting will take place online and in person at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office (access and parking at 588 Burnside Road E.). If we have your email address, you will receive an email from the online voting system when the election opens.

The election will NOW run from:

Wed., October 19, 2022 at 5 p.m. to Mon., November 7, 2022 at 4 p.m.

If you have not received an email with a link to receive your voting credentials, please check the SPAM folder in your mailbox for an email that is from: Scytl Credential Delivery System . The email will also begin with the following message:

================================================================================

Please do not reply to this message. Replies to this message are routed to an unmonitored mailbox. If you have questions please use the email address or phone number below.

================================================================================

Lynda Willson, Staff Representative & Kevin Searle, Local 1001 Chairperson





UWU/MoveUP