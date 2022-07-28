Nominations have closed for the Local 1001 Executive Positions and there will be an election for the following positions: 2nd Vice Chairperson, Treasurer and Recording Secretary. Below are the names of the members who were nominated to the Local 1001 Executive:



2nd Vice Chairperson: Treasurer: Recording Secretary: Kyle Jamieson Robert Haslam Jesse Lariviere Nick Kornet Jesse Lariviere Shea Morgan Jesse Lariviere Shea Morgan Shea Morgan



Voting will take place online and in person at the BCGEU Victoria Area Office (access and parking at 588 Burnside Road E.). If we have your email address, you will receive an email from the online voting system when the election opens.



The election will run for two weeks (14 days) from:

Wed., October 19, 2022 at 5 p.m. to Wed., November 2, 2022 at 4 p.m.



If you have not received an email with a link to receive your voting credentials, please check the SPAM folder in your mailbox for an email that is from: Scytl Credential Delivery System < [email protected] >. The email will also begin with the following message:



Lynda Willson, Staff Representative

Kevin Searle, Local 1001 Chairperson







Download PDF of notice here





