We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:
The following positions have been acclaimed:
2nd Vice: Tarvinder Gidda
Members at Large: Glenn Malubag
The following positions remain vacant:
Treasurer: One vacancy
Members at Large: One vacancy
(Young worker) The local would like to designate one member-at-large position to be filled by a young worker representative. Young workers are defined as 29 years of age or younger.
In solidarity,
Waheed Taiwo
Staff Representative
