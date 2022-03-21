Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 1003 Executive nomination results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on July 19, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:

The following positions have been acclaimed: 
2nd Vice:                   Tarvinder Gidda 
Members at Large:   Glenn Malubag  

The following positions remain vacant:
Treasurer:               One vacancy
Members at Large: One vacancy
(Young worker)      The local would like to designate one member-at-large position to be filled by a young worker representative. Young workers are defined as 29 years of age or younger.


 
In solidarity,
 
Waheed Taiwo
Staff Representative

