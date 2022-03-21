We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:



The following positions have been acclaimed:

2nd Vice: Tarvinder Gidda

Members at Large: Glenn Malubag



The following positions remain vacant:

Treasurer: One vacancy

Members at Large: One vacancy

(Young worker) The local would like to designate one member-at-large position to be filled by a young worker representative. Young workers are defined as 29 years of age or younger.





In solidarity,



Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





