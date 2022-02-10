We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:
The following positions have been acclaimed:
Chairperson: Lana Vincent
1st Vice: Catherine Doucette
2nd Vice: Vanessa Batres
Members at Large: Carla Nissen & Cindy Kwan
The following positions remain vacant:
Treasurer: One vacancy
Recording Secretary: One vacancy
Members at Large: Two vacancies
Although the nomination period is now over, we are accepting nominations for the remaining vacant positions. Enclosed is a nomination form.
In solidarity
Rajveen Shergill
Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
