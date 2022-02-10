Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 1003 Executive Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 1003 Executive Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 11, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:
 
The following positions have been acclaimed: 


Chairperson:                Lana Vincent
1st Vice:                       Catherine Doucette
2nd Vice:                      Vanessa Batres
Members at Large:      Carla Nissen & Cindy Kwan
 
The following positions remain vacant:
 
Treasurer:                    One vacancy
Recording Secretary:   One vacancy
Members at Large:       Two vacancies
 
Although the nomination period is now over, we are accepting nominations for the remaining vacant positions. Enclosed is a nomination form.
 
In solidarity
 
Rajveen Shergill
Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of nomination form here 



UWU/MoveUP