We are pleased to announce the results of the nominations for Local 1003 Executive:



The following positions have been acclaimed:



Chairperson: Lana Vincent

1st Vice: Catherine Doucette

2nd Vice: Vanessa Batres

Members at Large: Carla Nissen & Cindy Kwan



The following positions remain vacant:



Treasurer: One vacancy

Recording Secretary: One vacancy

Members at Large: Two vacancies



Although the nomination period is now over, we are accepting nominations for the remaining vacant positions. Enclosed is a nomination form.



In solidarity



Rajveen Shergill

Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here



Download PDF of nomination form here





