A recent bulletin was sent to all members regarding a call for nominations and election of delegates to the upcoming BCGEU 51st Triennial Constitutional Convention. If you wish to attend convention as a delegate, or participate in the election of delegates please refer to the Local Union meeting notice for details.

The Constitutional Convention is where BCGEU members elect the President, Treasurer, and the four Executive Vice-Presidents and determine what the mandate of YOUR Union will be over the next three years.

But, did you know that you do not have to attend the Convention as a delegate in order to be part of the process? You can do so by submitting a resolution that may be submitted to convention for consideration by delegates. Resolutions may ask that the Union take a position on an important issue, implement a new policy or change the constitution or structure of the BCGEU. If you are interested in submitting a new resolution for convention, please complete the attached resolution form and return it to Rory Smith, Local 1004 Chair via email: [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm Thursday, March 4, 2021 . Resolution forms will also be accepted at the meeting.

Please note: Any resolutions that were submitted in 2020 do not have to be resubmitted.

In solidarity

Rory Smith Cheryl Prowse

Local 1004 Chair Staff Representative



