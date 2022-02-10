We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 1004 Executive. The following members were acclaimed:
Chairperson Rory Smith
First Vice Chairperson Brendan Borba
Treasurer Vacant
Recording Secretary Vacant
Member-at-large Chris Todd
Member-at-large Bill (William) Geyer
Member-at-large Vacant
Member-at-large(Young Worker) Vacant
Congratulations to the Executive!
In solidarity,
Rory Smith, Chairperson
Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.