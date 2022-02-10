We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 1004 Executive. The following members were acclaimed:



Chairperson Rory Smith

First Vice Chairperson Brendan Borba

Treasurer Vacant

Recording Secretary Vacant

Member-at-large Chris Todd

Member-at-large Bill (William) Geyer

Member-at-large Vacant

Member-at-large(Young Worker) Vacant



Congratulations to the Executive!





In solidarity,



Rory Smith, Chairperson

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative







Download PDF of notice here







