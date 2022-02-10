Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1004 Executive Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 11, 2022

We are pleased to announce the results of the elections for the Local 1004 Executive. The following members were acclaimed:

 
Chairperson                    Rory Smith
First Vice Chairperson      Brendan Borba
Treasurer                        Vacant
Recording Secretary         Vacant
Member-at-large             Chris Todd
Member-at-large             Bill (William) Geyer
Member-at-large             Vacant
Member-at-large(Young Worker)  Vacant
 
Congratulations to the Executive!

 
In solidarity,
 
Rory Smith, Chairperson
Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative



