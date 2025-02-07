We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1005 Executive:



Congratulations to Michelle and Mike on their acclamations!





The positions below all remain vacant.



Second Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member At Large

Member at Large - Equity Worker

Member at Large - Indigenous Worker

Member at Large - Young Worker



As per the D-8 Policy, Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but byelections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



In solidarity,

Michelle McKenna, Chairperson

Christine Fuller, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here









UWU/MoveUP