Local 1005 Executive Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on February 07, 2025

We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1005 Executive:

Congratulations to Michelle and Mike on their acclamations!


 
The positions below all remain vacant.
 
Second Vice Chairperson
Treasurer
Recording Secretary
Member At Large
Member at Large - Equity Worker
Member at Large - Indigenous Worker
Member at Large - Young Worker
 
As per the D-8 Policy, Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but byelections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated. 
 
In solidarity,
Michelle McKenna, Chairperson
Christine Fuller, Staff Representative

