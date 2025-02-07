We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1005 Executive:
Congratulations to Michelle and Mike on their acclamations!
The positions below all remain vacant.
Second Vice Chairperson
Treasurer
Recording Secretary
Member At Large
Member at Large - Equity Worker
Member at Large - Indigenous Worker
Member at Large - Young Worker
As per the D-8 Policy, Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but byelections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
In solidarity,
Michelle McKenna, Chairperson
Christine Fuller, Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
