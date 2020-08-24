 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Local 1007 Executive By-Election - BCGEU

Published on August 24, 2020

The BCGEU is holding an election for the position of chairperson for the local 1007 executive. Voting will take place electronically.

Candidates:
Cam Abel
Warren Lavoie

The electronic voting will take place between August 26, 2020 – September 25, 2020. The election closes at 5:00 p.m. on September 25, 2020.
 
In order to cast your vote, a link will be sent via email to all local 1007 members on August 25, 2020. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive it.
 
If you have not received a link by 9:00 a.m. on August 26, 2020 please email us at evotingarea07@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.
 
 
In solidarity,
 
Annette Schonewille
BCGEU Staff Representative
 
On behalf of
 
Cathy Seagris
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



