Published on February 25, 2021

Nominations closed on Thursday, February 18, 2021 for positions of 2021 Convention Delegate and Alternate. The following were the successful candidates:

  • Delegate (Chair) John Cantlon
  • Alternate Marlene Payette
  • Alternate Dean Schlegel

The Union would like to thank everyone for their participation and interest in the Convention Delegate nominations. Your activism is greatly appreciated!

In Solidarity

BCGEU Peace River Area Office

