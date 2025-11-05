To: All BCGEU members – Local 1010, Yellowhead Road & Bridge (SA23)

Re: Bargaining Committee Elections

Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on October 16, 2025

at 12:00pm.



The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:



Bargaining Committee Chair: Wes Ens

Bargaining Committee Member: Tristin Fletcher

Bargaining Committee Member: Braden Ukrientz



Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for Yellow Road and Bridge!



Thank you!





UWU/MoveUP