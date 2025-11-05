To: All BCGEU members – Local 1010, Yellowhead Road & Bridge (SA23)
Re: Bargaining Committee Elections
Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on October 16, 2025
at 12:00pm.
The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:
- Bargaining Committee Chair: Wes Ens
- Bargaining Committee Member: Tristin Fletcher
- Bargaining Committee Member: Braden Ukrientz
Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for Yellow Road and Bridge!
Thank you!
UWU/MoveUP
