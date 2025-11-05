Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

  2. Local 1010, Yellowhead Road & Bridge (SA23) - Bargaining Committee Elections - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 05, 2025

To: All BCGEU members – Local 1010, Yellowhead Road & Bridge (SA23)

Re: Bargaining Committee Elections 

 

Nominations for your Bargaining Committee closed on October 16, 2025
at 12:00pm.

The following members are now your Bargaining Committee:
 

  • Bargaining Committee Chair: Wes Ens
  • Bargaining Committee Member: Tristin Fletcher
  • Bargaining Committee Member: Braden Ukrientz

 

 
Please join us in congratulating your new bargaining committee for Yellow Road and Bridge!
 
Thank you!



UWU/MoveUP