Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chair

1st Vice Chair

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member-At-Large (3 Positions)

Member-At-Large (Young Worker)



The term is three years. Information on the responsibilities and activities of each office is available from your area office.



The deadline to send in nominations is:

2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Nominations close at the meeting!



Any nominations received after the deadline will NOT be accepted. Nomination forms are attached, please copy as required. All forms must be filled out completely, including signature of nominee and nominator.



Completed forms must be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed using the information below:



Diane L. Wood Union Centre

Prince George Area Office of the BCGEU

500 Quebec Street, Prince George BC V2L 0C6

Telephone: (250) 563-1116 or Toll Free: 1-800-667-8772

Facsimile: (250)-562-9012 or Toll Free: 1-800-946-0257

Email: [email protected]



If there is an election for a position, candidates may submit one page of information (8-1/2 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Note: Where no nominations are received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open.

(Attachment – BCGEU Nomination Form and Local Executive Roles & Responsibilities)



The meeting is scheduled for February 9, 2022 at 2:00pm via Microsoft Teams ONLY.



Microsoft Teams meeting

Join on your computer or mobile app

Click here to join the meeting

Or call in (audio only)

+1 604-359-9960,,184926767# Canada, New Westminster

(833) 837-5223,,184926767# Canada (Toll-free)

Phone Conference ID: 184 926 767#

Find a local number | Reset PIN





In Solidarity,



Celina Taylor

Staff Representative







