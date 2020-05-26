The BCGEU is holding an election for the position(s) listed below for Local 101 executive. Candidate statements are attached (if submitted) and will be available through the e-voting link.
Member at Large - Open
- Kevin Crystal
- Darren Campbell
A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to all local 101 members.
Be sure to check your junk folder if you don't receive it. If you don't receive a link to vote, please email evotingarea01@bcgeu.ca with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.
The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
In solidarity
Sheila Knight
Staff Representative
Dean Purdy, Chairperson, Local 101
Download PDF of notice here
Download voting credentials poster here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?