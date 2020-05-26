 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Local 101 Executive By-Election - BCGEU

Published on May 26, 2020

The BCGEU is holding an election for the position(s) listed below for Local 101 executive. Candidate statements are attached (if submitted) and will be available through the e-voting link.
Member at Large - Open 

A link for you to cast your ballot will be sent via email to all local 101 members.

Be sure to check your junk folder if you don't receive it. If you don't receive a link to vote, please email evotingarea01@bcgeu.ca with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic balloting system will close at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020. 

In solidarity

Sheila Knight
Staff Representative

Dean Purdy, Chairperson, Local 101

Download PDF of notice here 
Download voting credentials poster here 



