Nominations have closed for the Local 101 Executive Positions and there is an election for 1st and 2nd Vice Chair.

Below are the names of the members who were nominated and acclaimed to the Local 101 Executive for another term:

Chairperson – Dean Purdy

1st Vice –Chairperson – Election

2nd Vice-Chairperson – Election

Treasurer – Alex Santaga

Recording Secretary – Vacant

Member at Large – Scott Morrison

Member at Large – Vacant

Member at Large (Sheriff) – Vacant

Young Worker – Vacant

The vacant positions on the Local 101 Executive will be reposted once the elections and voting for the 1st and 2nd Vice Chair is complete.

UWU/MoveUP