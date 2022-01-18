Nominations have closed for the Local 101 Executive Positions and there is an election for 1st and 2nd Vice Chair.
Below are the names of the members who were nominated and acclaimed to the Local 101 Executive for another term:
Chairperson – Dean Purdy
1st Vice –Chairperson – Election
2nd Vice-Chairperson – Election
Treasurer – Alex Santaga
Recording Secretary – Vacant
Member at Large – Scott Morrison
Member at Large – Vacant
Member at Large (Sheriff) – Vacant
Young Worker – Vacant
The vacant positions on the Local 101 Executive will be reposted once the elections and voting for the 1st and 2nd Vice Chair is complete.
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
