DATE: Monday January 27, 2020



TIME: Local Executive Meeting – 5 p.m. start time General Meeting – 6 p.m. start time



PLACE: 2994 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC - Auditorium



** Please utilize our back parking lot off of Burnside Road – Ring buzzer to be let in **

AGENDA

Corrections & Sheriffs 40 Hour Work Week voting

Elect Delegates to BCGEU Convention

Resolutions to Convention

Component 1 report



In solidarity



Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chairperson

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



