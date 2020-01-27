COMPONENT: Correctional & Sheriff Services
LOCAL: 101
DATE: Monday January 27, 2020
TIME: Local Executive Meeting – 5 p.m. start time General Meeting – 6 p.m. start time
PLACE: 2994 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC - Auditorium
** Please utilize our back parking lot off of Burnside Road – Ring buzzer to be let in **
AGENDA
- Corrections & Sheriffs 40 Hour Work Week voting
- Elect Delegates to BCGEU Convention
- Resolutions to Convention
- Component 1 report
Please RSVP using this link below to let us know you will be attending:
http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_101_executive_and_general_meeting
In solidarity
Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chairperson
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
