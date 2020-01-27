B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
  2. Local 101 Union meeting - January 27, 2020 - BCGEU

Published on January 27, 2020

COMPONENT: Correctional & Sheriff Services

LOCAL: 101

DATE: Monday January 27, 2020

TIME: Local Executive Meeting – 5 p.m. start time General Meeting – 6 p.m. start time

PLACE: 2994 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC - Auditorium

** Please utilize our back parking lot off of Burnside Road – Ring buzzer to be let in ** 

AGENDA

  • Corrections & Sheriffs 40 Hour Work Week voting
  • Elect Delegates to BCGEU Convention
  • Resolutions to Convention
  • Component 1 report


Please RSVP using this link below to let us know you will be attending:
http://events.bcgeu.ca/local_101_executive_and_general_meeting



In solidarity

Dean Purdy, Local 101 Chairperson
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative 

