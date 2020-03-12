Before the close of the convention delegate nominations at your General Membership Meeting which was held on March 9, 2020 your local received a nomination for Mike Redlick. Therefore, Mike Redlick was appointed as the local's alternate delegate to Convention.

Your local is entitled to one seat at the BCGEU Constitutional Convention and your Local Chairperson, Shane Rush, goes by right as per the BCGEU Constitution and Bylaws. However, if for any reason your Local Chairperson is unable to attend then your alternate delegate will attend for your local.

In solidarity

Doreen Smith

Staff Representative

