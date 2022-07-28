Nominations are now open for two (2) steward positions at New Westminster Law Courts – Begbie Square.

New stewards are trained by the Union. If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of stewards, please contact your local.



The deadline for nominations is 5:00 pm, Friday, December 23, 2022



The nomination form (attached) must be used and can be sent by:

Fax : 604-215-1410





: 604-215-1410 Email : [email protected]





: Mail: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office - #130 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, V5M 4X3

The deadline for submission to the area office must be received no later than Friday, December 23, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

If more than two people are nominated for the steward positions, an election will occur.



Candidates may submit one page of information (8 ½ x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.



Edmund Quan, Local 103 Chair

Brittney Janecki, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here





UWU/MoveUP