DATE & TIME: August 21, 2024 | 6:00PM – 8:00PM

PLACE: Lower Mainland Area Office – Squamish Room & Via Zoom (link

below) – #130 - 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver



Hello Local 103 Members!



You are invited to the next Local 103 General Meeting on Wednesday August 21st which will be focused on developing proposals for the next round of bargaining and amending the Local 103 Bylaws.



Your contract expires on April 30, 2025, so the next round of Public Service bargaining will start early next year. The BCGEU is beginning preparations for bargaining well in advance, including by developing bargaining proposals in autumn 2024. This notice is your call to submit your bargaining resolutions. This meeting is your opportunity to have your say on bargaining priorities for your next contract for Corrections and Sheriff Services (Component 1) members working in the Lower Mainland.



The meeting will begin with a presentation about writing bargaining proposals and an outline of the bargaining process. Please note that for resolutions to move forward, they must be voted on and passed at a local meeting by a majority of those in attendance.





What is (and is not) a bargaining resolution?



A bargaining resolution is a written submission for a proposed change to either the Main Public Service Agreement or the Component 1 Agreement in the next round of bargaining. This can be a change that adds something new or removes (or modifies) what is currently there. Bargaining resolutions are about the conditions of our employment (wages, vacation time, benefits, hours of work, etc.). Bargaining resolutions are not about changes to internal union policies or processes.



In drafting a bargaining resolution, you should be as specific as possible with the change you would like to see and provide a justification (or several) for why the change is necessary. A resolution should specify which article (or articles) it is modifying, adding, or deleting, what the current text is, and the exact language you would like to see added, changed, or removed.



The local meeting will include a presentation on the bargaining proposal process and how to write an effective resolution.



Bargaining Proposals Instructions



All local 103 members must use the attached mandatory form to develop their bargaining proposals. There is one form for Main Public Service Agreement proposals and another form for Component 1 bargaining proposals.

There is one form for Main Public Service Agreement proposals and another form for Component 1 bargaining proposals. Resolutions should be sent to [email protected] no later than 48 hours in advance of the meeting, i.e. by no later than Monday August 19 th at 5pm .

Resolutions can also be submitted at the meeting.

For a resolution to move forward and be considered at the next step, they must be voted on and passed at the local meeting by a majority of the members in attendance. You should make a plan to speak in support of your resolution at the meeting.



Local 103 Bargaining Proposal Meeting Details



The full meeting agenda can be found below.



This will be a hybrid meeting occurring both in person and online, with zoom meeting details available below. The Zoom meeting will be opened shortly before 6pm.



Whether you are attending in person or virtually, please RSVP by August 21st at 4pm HERE: https://events.bcgeu.ca/local_103_general_meeting_bargaining_proposals



In the RSVP notes section, please indicate whether you are attending virtually or in person.





Agenda



Call to Order First Nations Land Acknowledgement Approval of the agenda Approval of minutes of previous meeting Local 103 bargaining proposals Presentation - How to write bargaining proposals Summary and timelines of the bargaining proposal process Development of bargaining proposals – using FA-792 Bargaining Proposal Form, attached Voting on all bargaining proposals submitted Reports Convention & delegates Component executive Stewards New business Revised Local 103 bylaws (see attached) Steward elections – September – October 2024 Good & Welfare Next Local 103 Meeting Adjournment



Zoom meeting information

(Please remember to RSVP by clicking here even if you are attending by zoom.)



Meeting Zoom Link in Email





In Person Attendance – Office and Parking Information



If you plan to attend the meeting in person, the BCGEU office is across the street from Renfrew Skytrain Station in the Broadway Tech Complex (#130 – 2920 Virtual Way). If you are travelling by car, please park on the street as the underground parkade is locked in the evenings. When you arrive at the office, please proceed to ground level (two floors up from street level) and down the hall to the BCGEU meeting rooms. You can then press the intercom to be let in.



Please note, mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms. No one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.



We look forward to seeing you on August 21st.



In solidarity,



Edmund Quan

Local 103 Chairperson



Oliver Rohlfs

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download Main Public Service Agreement Bargaining Proposal Form here

Download Component 1 Agreement Bargaining Proposal Form here

Download Proposed Local 103 Bylaws here