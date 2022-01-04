LOCAL: 103

DATE: January 24, 2022

TIME: 7:00pm-9:00pm

Nominations are now open for the following positions on the local executive:

Chairperson (one)

First Vice-Chairperson (one)

Second Vice-Chairperson (one)

Treasurer (one)

Recording Secretary (one)

Member at Large (six)

Young Worker (one)

The BCGEU Nomination Form (FA-80) (attached) must be used and should be submitted at this meeting. The form may also be submitted to the area office by fax, email, mail, no later than 8:00pm on Monday, January 24, 2022. Nominations close at the meeting!

If an election is required, all candidates may provide one page (8½ x 11) for copying and distribution to members with ballots. This must be provided to the area office within one business day of the close of nominations, Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Please contact the area office for more information on candidate rights and responsibilities.

Additional Agenda items:

-Bargaining Updates

-Covid Updates

-Any other new business

To participate via ZOOM: Please contact the area office for details

In solidarity

Sarah Fawns, Staff Representative Edmund Quan, Local 103 Chairperson



