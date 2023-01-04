COMPONENT: Corrections and Sherriff Services
LOCAL: 104 DATE: Tuesday, February 21st, 2023
TIME: Executive Meeting 5:30pm
PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office – 8555 198A St, Langley TWP
AGENDA
- Local update - Ira
- Job site reports / Issues and Grievances
- Bylaw Changes
- Executive/General meeting plans for 2023
A quorum is required for this meeting and is crucial to the function of our roles, so I am putting a significant expectation on the Local Officer attendance. Please reach out to me directly if you have any questions or concerns.
In Solidarity,
Ira Kibbe
Local 104 Chair
Please note that the BCGEU still has a mask mandate in place when attending meetings or functions at BCGEU offices. Please plan to wear a mask and if you do not have one, one will be provided on site.
