The BCGEU is holding elections for the positions listed below for the Local 104 Executive. Candidate statements, where provided, are linked to their names below and will be available through the e-voting link.



Alouette Correctional Centre for Women



1st Vice Chair

Teresa Shaley

Kerry Dumitrescu



Fraser Regional Correctional Centre



1st Vice Chair

Ira Kibbe

Travis Kienas



Links for you to cast your ballots will be sent to you on March 13, 2020. PLEASE NOTE: You will receive two (2) separate emails from the evoting system: one for each election.



Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive them.



If you have not received these emails with the links by 5:00 pm, March 16th, please email us at evotingarea04@bcgeu.ca, with your full name and the email address you want on file. We will then forward the links to you.



The electronic balloting system for both elections will close on March 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm.





In solidarity



Chad Blackey

Staff Representative



