The union is redoing the election for the position of 1st Vice Chair of District V, Fraser Regional Correctional Centre (FRCC).

Pursuant to a review of section 8(e)(iii) of the Local Bylaws, only Local 104 members at FRCC will be entitled to vote in this election. Section 8(e) also states, "… one executive member shall be elected from each 'district' by the members from that district only." Your districts are as follows:

District I Ford Mountain Correctional Centre (FMCC)

District II Abbotsford Court House Chilliwack Court House Surrey Court House

District III Surrey Pre-trial Services Centre (SPSC)

District IV Alouette Correctional Centre for Women (ARCC)

District V Fraser Regional Correctional Centre (FRCC)

Candidate statements, where provided, are attached and will be available through the e-voting link. Your candidates for 1st Vice Chair at Fraser Regional Correctional Centre are:

Links for you to cast your ballots will be sent to you on May 1, 2020. Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive them. If you have not received these emails with the links by 5:00 pm, May 5, 2020, please email us at evotingarea04@bcgeu.ca, with your full name and the email address you want on file. We will then forward the links to you.

The electronic balloting system opens at 9:00 am Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and closes 5:00 pm Tuesday, May 19, 2020.





In solidarity

Chad Blackey, Staff Representative



