Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 104 General and Executive Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 104 General and Executive Meeting - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 12, 2022

COMPONENT: Corrections and Sherriff Services
LOCAL:          104
DATE:           Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
TIME:            Executive Meeting 5:30pm (In Person)
                    General Meeting 6:30-8:00pm (In Person and Zoom)
PLACE:          Fraser Valley Area Office
                    8555 198A Street, Langley

 

                                    Zoom:
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81804167746?pwd=NU43SFZWM2IramVUYTJIN1ZUeTFZUT09
 
Meeting ID: 818 0416 7746
Passcode: 036094
One tap mobile
+12042727920,,81804167746#,,,,*036094# Canada
+14388097799,,81804167746#,,,,*036094# Canada
 
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ker7oD5y1K

 
AGENDA
  • Supplementary leave
  • SPSC pattern change
  • Back pay and raise 
 
(Note: 2 options to attend either in person or via Zoom – Zoom link)



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP