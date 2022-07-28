COMPONENT: Corrections and Sherriff Services
LOCAL: 104
DATE: Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
TIME: Executive Meeting 5:30pm (In Person)
General Meeting 6:30-8:00pm (In Person and Zoom)
PLACE: Fraser Valley Area Office
8555 198A Street, Langley
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81804167746?pwd=NU43SFZWM2IramVUYTJIN1ZUeTFZUT09
Meeting ID: 818 0416 7746
Passcode: 036094
One tap mobile
+12042727920,,81804167746#,,,,*036094# Canada
+14388097799,,81804167746#,,,,*036094# Canada
Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/ker7oD5y1K
- Supplementary leave
- SPSC pattern change
- Back pay and raise
Download PDF of notice here
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.