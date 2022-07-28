COMPONENT: Corrections and Sherriff Services
LOCAL: 104
DATE: Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
TIME: Executive Meeting 5:30pm General Meeting 6:30-8:00pm
*Revised* PLACE: Virtual
Due to the possible forecast of extreme weather conditions on Wednesday December 21st, the Local 104 Executive and General Meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. The meeting will no longer be offered in person.
Zoom: Please contact the Fraser Valley area office for Zoom login information
AGENDA
- Supplementary leave
- SPSC pattern change
- Back pay and raise
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.