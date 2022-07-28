Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Local 104 Meeting Notice - Revised - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Local 104 Meeting Notice - Revised - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 19, 2022

COMPONENT: Corrections and Sherriff Services
LOCAL:  104
DATE: Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
TIME: Executive Meeting 5:30pm General Meeting 6:30-8:00pm
*Revised* PLACE:  Virtual

Due to the possible forecast of extreme weather conditions on Wednesday December 21st, the Local 104 Executive and General Meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. The meeting will no longer be offered in person.

Zoom: Please contact the Fraser Valley area office for Zoom login information

                 AGENDA

  • Supplementary leave
  • SPSC pattern change
  • Back pay and raise 





UWU/MoveUP