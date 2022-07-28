COMPONENT: Corrections and Sherriff Services

LOCAL: 104

DATE: Wednesday, December 21st, 2022

TIME: Executive Meeting 5:30pm General Meeting 6:30-8:00pm

*Revised* PLACE: Virtual

Due to the possible forecast of extreme weather conditions on Wednesday December 21st, the Local 104 Executive and General Meeting will be held virtually through Zoom. The meeting will no longer be offered in person.



Zoom: Please contact the Fraser Valley area office for Zoom login information

AGENDA

Supplementary leave

SPSC pattern change

Back pay and raise









UWU/MoveUP