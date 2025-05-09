The local 104 election has now closed. Thank you to everyone that participated in the process and congratulations to the new executive. We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 104 Executive.
Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
|
Position
|
Candidates
|
Total Votes Cast
|
Number of Votes for Candidate
|
Successful Candidate
|
Chairperson
|
Ira Kibbe
|
|
|
Ira Kibbe
|
Vice Chairperson
|
Will Chen
|
|
|
Will Chen (Ford Mountain Correction Centre)
|
Recording Secretary
|
Gurpinder Gill
|
|
|
Gurpinder Gill
|
Member-at-Large
|
Varun Pathak
|
|
|
Varun Pathak (Ford Mountain Correction Centre)
|
Young Worker Member at Large
|
Erik Black
|
|
|
Erik Black
|
Equity Member at Large
|
Navdeep Chaudhary
|
|
|
Navdeep Chaudhary
|
Treasurer
|
Vacant
|
|
|
|
Indigenous Member at Large
|
Vacant
|
|
|
In solidarity,
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
Download a PDF of this bulletin
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs