The local 104 election has now closed. Thank you to everyone that participated in the process and congratulations to the new executive. We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 104 Executive.



Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



Position Candidates Total Votes Cast Number of Votes for Candidate Successful Candidate

Chairperson Ira Kibbe Ira Kibbe Vice Chairperson Will Chen

Brody Chalus

Jose Da Costa

Ryan Payment

Brittany Mueller

Amy Aujla

Kayla Watkins













85











47

38



Will Chen (Ford Mountain Correction Centre)

Brody Chalus (Chilliwack Courthouse)

Jose Da Costa (Surrey Courthouse)

Ryan Payment(Fraser Regional Correction Centre)

Brittany Mueller (Surrey Pre Trial Services Centre)

Amy Aujla (Alouette Correctional Centre for Women)



Recording Secretary Gurpinder Gill



Gurpinder Gill

Member-at-Large Varun Pathak

Matthew Troughton

Brady Leclercq

Marcin Hak

Amanda Murphy

Yasmeen Lauzon



65









43

22



Varun Pathak (Ford Mountain Correction Centre)

Matthew Troughton (Surrey Courthouse)



Brady Leclercq (Surrey Pre Trial Services Centre)

Marcin Hak (Fraser Regional Correction Centre)

Amanda Murphy (Alouette Correctional Centre for Women) Young Worker Member at Large Erik Black

Erik Black Equity Member at Large Navdeep Chaudhary Navdeep Chaudhary Treasurer Vacant Indigenous Member at Large Vacant



In solidarity,





Chad Blackey

Staff Representative







