Published on May 09, 2025

 

The local 104 election has now closed. Thank you to everyone that participated in the process and congratulations to the new executive. We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 104 Executive. 


Where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.

 

Position

Candidates

Total Votes Cast

Number of Votes for Candidate

Successful Candidate

Chairperson

Ira Kibbe

 

 

Ira Kibbe

Vice Chairperson

Will Chen
Brody Chalus
Jose Da Costa
Ryan Payment
Brittany Mueller
Amy Aujla
Kayla Watkins
 
 

 
 
 


85
 
 





47
38
 
 

Will Chen (Ford Mountain Correction Centre)
Brody Chalus (Chilliwack Courthouse)
Jose Da Costa (Surrey Courthouse)
Ryan Payment(Fraser Regional Correction Centre)
Brittany Mueller (Surrey Pre Trial Services Centre)
Amy Aujla (Alouette Correctional Centre for Women)
 
 

Recording Secretary

Gurpinder Gill
 

 

 
 

Gurpinder Gill
 

Member-at-Large

Varun Pathak
Matthew Troughton
Brady Leclercq
Marcin Hak
Amanda Murphy
Yasmeen Lauzon

 


 
65

 
 
 
 


 
43
22
 
 

Varun Pathak (Ford Mountain Correction Centre)
Matthew Troughton (Surrey Courthouse)
 
Brady Leclercq (Surrey Pre Trial Services Centre)
Marcin Hak (Fraser Regional Correction Centre)
Amanda Murphy (Alouette Correctional Centre for Women)

Young Worker Member at Large

Erik Black

 

 
 

Erik Black

Equity Member at Large

Navdeep Chaudhary

 

 

Navdeep Chaudhary

Treasurer

Vacant

 

 

 

Indigenous Member at Large

Vacant

 

 

 

 


In solidarity,


 
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative


