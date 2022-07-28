Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as union stewards at your worksite:
Kuljit Tatlay
Varun Pathak
Congratulations to your new stewards and thank you to all who participated in the process.
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
Ira Kibbe
Chairperson, Local 104
UWU/MoveUP
