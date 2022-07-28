Click here to find info on COVID-19

Local 104 members at Ford Mountain Correction Centre - worksite stewards - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 03, 2022

Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as union stewards at your worksite: 

Kuljit Tatlay

Varun Pathak

Congratulations to your new stewards and thank you to all who participated in the process.


Chad Blackey 
Staff Representative

Ira Kibbe
Chairperson, Local 104


Download PDF of notice here



