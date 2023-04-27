To: All BCGEU Local 1201 Members

Re: Elections for Local 1201 Executive



The BCGEU is holding and election for the following positions on the local 1201 executive.



Member at Large :

Kacey Gronnestad

Rosemary McAllister

Steven Barre

Susan Ward

Young Worker :

Kacey Gronnestad

Rosemary McAllister



All 1201 members should receive an electronic ballot by May 9, 2023 at 3 p.m., which will be sent to the email address we have on file for you via our Simply Voting software. You can check to see if your email address is current by logging on at www.bcgeu.ca.

Voting period will be 14 days and will run from:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 @ 3 p.m. to Tuesday, May 23, 2023 @ 3 p.m.



Please ensure you check your inbox, junk email box and auto sort folders for your ballot email. It will contain a link to view the candidate biographies and give you the option to vote.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 1201 executive.



Any questions should be referred to the Victoria Area Office at 250-388-9948 or [email protected].



In solidarity,



Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chairperson



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP