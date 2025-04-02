To: All BCGEU Local 1201 Members



Re: Local Executive Election Results



We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1201 Executive, thank you everyone who participated in the process.



Position Candidates Total Votes Cast Number of Votes for Candidate Number of Ballots Spoiled Successful Candidate

Chairperson Liam Smith Acclaimed Liam Smith 1st Vice Chairperson Andrea Clark Acclaimed Andrea Clark 2nd Vice Chairperson Natalie Baker 587 Abst. 18 249 0 Natalie Baker Leslie Sutherland 194 Kathleen Dow 126 3rd Vice Chairperson Edward Pullman 587 Abst. 18 225 0 Edward Pullman Leslie Sutherland 181 Kathleen Dow 163 Recording Secretary Natalie Baker 587 Abst. 19 335 0 Kathleen Dow Kathleen Dow 233 Member-at-Large (5) Leslie Sutherland 587 Abst. 16 318 0 Leslie Sutherland Rochelle Pennells Dylan Martin Raine Kisby Susannah Machelak Edward Pullman 289 Rochelle Pennells 284 Dylan Martin 266 Kathleen Dow 266 Raine Kisby 262 Susannah Machelak 250 Chris Miller 243 Steven Barre 211 Donna Longley 208 Nav Kambo 155 Matthew Moore 103 Member-at-Large – Young Worker Kerstin Gervais (Withdrawn) Vacant Member-at-Large – Equity Worker Rochelle Pennells 587 Abst. 24 281 0 Em Cartwright Kathleen Dow 173 Em Cartwright 109 Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker Kerstin Gervais (Withdrawn) 587 Abst. 46 328 0 Juanita Park-Tresierra Juanita Park-Tresierra 213



A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.



In solidarity,



Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative





