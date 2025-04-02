Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on April 02, 2025

To: All BCGEU Local 1201 Members


Re: Local Executive Election Results 


We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1201 Executive, thank you everyone who participated in the process.

 

Position

Candidates

Total Votes Cast

Number of Votes for Candidate

Number of Ballots Spoiled

Successful Candidate

Chairperson

Liam Smith

Acclaimed

Liam Smith

1st Vice Chairperson

Andrea Clark

Acclaimed

Andrea Clark

2nd Vice Chairperson

Natalie Baker

587

Abst.

18

249

0

Natalie Baker

Leslie Sutherland

194

Kathleen Dow

126

3rd Vice Chairperson

Edward Pullman

587

Abst.

18

225

0

Edward Pullman

Leslie Sutherland

181

Kathleen Dow

163

Recording Secretary

Natalie Baker

587

Abst.

19

335

0

Kathleen Dow

Kathleen Dow

233

Member-at-Large (5)

Leslie Sutherland

587

Abst.

16

318

0

Leslie Sutherland

Rochelle Pennells

Dylan Martin

Raine Kisby

Susannah Machelak

Edward Pullman

289

Rochelle Pennells

284

Dylan Martin

266

Kathleen Dow

266

Raine Kisby

262

Susannah Machelak

250

Chris Miller

243

Steven Barre

211

Donna Longley

208

Nav Kambo

155

Matthew Moore

103

Member-at-Large – Young Worker

Kerstin Gervais (Withdrawn)

 

Vacant

Member-at-Large – Equity Worker

Rochelle Pennells

587

Abst.

24

281

0

Em Cartwright

Kathleen Dow

173

Em Cartwright

109

Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker

Kerstin Gervais (Withdrawn)

587

Abst.

46

328

0

Juanita Park-Tresierra

Juanita Park-Tresierra

213

 
A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
 
In solidarity,
 
Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative


