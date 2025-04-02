To: All BCGEU Local 1201 Members
Re: Local Executive Election Results
We are pleased to announce the results of the Elections for the Local 1201 Executive, thank you everyone who participated in the process.
Position
Candidates
Total Votes Cast
Number of Votes for Candidate
Number of Ballots Spoiled
Successful Candidate
Chairperson
Liam Smith
Acclaimed
Liam Smith
1st Vice Chairperson
Andrea Clark
Acclaimed
Andrea Clark
2nd Vice Chairperson
Natalie Baker
587
Abst.
18
249
0
Natalie Baker
Leslie Sutherland
194
Kathleen Dow
126
3rd Vice Chairperson
Edward Pullman
587
Abst.
18
225
0
Edward Pullman
Leslie Sutherland
181
Kathleen Dow
163
Recording Secretary
Natalie Baker
587
Abst.
19
335
0
Kathleen Dow
Kathleen Dow
233
Member-at-Large (5)
Leslie Sutherland
587
Abst.
16
318
0
Leslie Sutherland
Rochelle Pennells
Dylan Martin
Raine Kisby
Susannah Machelak
Edward Pullman
289
Rochelle Pennells
284
Dylan Martin
266
Kathleen Dow
266
Raine Kisby
262
Susannah Machelak
250
Chris Miller
243
Steven Barre
211
Donna Longley
208
Nav Kambo
155
Matthew Moore
103
Member-at-Large – Young Worker
Kerstin Gervais (Withdrawn)
Vacant
Member-at-Large – Equity Worker
Rochelle Pennells
587
Abst.
24
281
0
Em Cartwright
Kathleen Dow
173
Em Cartwright
109
Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker
Kerstin Gervais (Withdrawn)
587
Abst.
46
328
0
Juanita Park-Tresierra
Juanita Park-Tresierra
213
A reminder per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
In solidarity,
Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative
