DATE: April 23, 2025

TIME: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

PLACE: BCGEU Victoria Area Office (please use our back entrance/parking lot at 588 Burnside Rd E)



Administrative Professionals Recognition Day is April 23 this year. Local 1201 represents nearly 8000 Administrative Professionals working for the provincial government and privatised government services in Victoria and the surrounding region. Our work forms the backbone of the public services British Columbians rely on.



To commemorate Administrative Professionals Day, and to give you an opportunity to get to know your newly elected Local Executive, we are inviting you to come enjoy some light snacks with us at the BCGEU's Victoria Area Office!



Please RSVP indicating your attendance. Free parking is available at the office's back entrance on 588 Burnside Rd E.



Whether you have an issue at your worksite you'd like to tell us about, or you just want to come say hello, we would love to get to know you. Drop in anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 to mingle with your Local Executive and fellow Local 1201 members.



We would also like to remind you that the deadline to submit a video to the Administrative Professionals Video Contest is April 15. Enter your submission today for a chance to win a $250 Save-On-Foods giftcard! Details can be found at bcgeu.ca/AdminContest2025



In solidarity,



Liam Smith, Chairperson

Andrea Clark, First Vice-Chairperson

Natalie Baker, Second Vice-Chairperson

Edward Pullman, Third Vice-Chairperson

Kathleen Dow, Recording Secretary

Leslie Sutherland, Member-at-Large

Rochelle Pennells, Member-at-Large

Dylan Martin, Member-at-Large

Susannah Machelak, Member-at-Large

Raine Kisby, Member-at-Large

Em Cartwright, Member-at-Large – Equity

Juanita Park-Tresierra, Member-at-Large – Indigenous Worker

Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



UWU/MoveUP