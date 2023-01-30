To: All Local 1201 Members in the Ministry of Attorney General at
940 Blanshard Street, Victoria
Re: Call for Shop Steward Nominations
Nominations are now open for an additional two (2) shop stewards in the Ministry of Attorney General at 940 Blanshard Street.
The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:
March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.
In solidarity,
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative
