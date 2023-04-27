Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Local 1201 Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General, Office of Road Safety BC Members - Shop Steward Nominations

Published on June 07, 2023

Nominations are now open for one (1) additional shop steward at the Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General, Office of Road Safety BC, 880 Douglas Street.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

June 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Sean Antrim, Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here

Download Nomination Form here



