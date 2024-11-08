All Local 1201 BCGEU Members at:

2940, 2955, 2957, 2975, & 2995 Jutland Road

320 Garbally Road

395 Waterfront Crescent

BCGEU Local 1201 Executive members want to hear from you and will be visiting your worksites. Please come by and say hello.

Tuesday, November 12th 11am to 1pm – Boardroom 503 at 2955 Jutland Rd

Tuesday, November 12th 11am to 1pm – Boardroom 2-2 at 2975 Jutland Rd

Wednesday, November 13th 11am to 1pm Boardroom 500 at 2995 Jutland Rd

Local executive members want to hear from you and learn about your workplace concerns; this is especially important with upcoming bargaining.

Time away from work functions is subject to your Ministry's operational requirements, but reasonable requests shouldn't be denied.

If you would like more information, please contact a member of your local executive.

In solidarity,

Liam Smith, Acting Chair Local 1201

Andrea Clark, Recorder Local 1201

Natalie Baker, Steward Local 1201

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP