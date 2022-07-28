The BCGEU is holding and election for the following position of the local 1201 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:

Member at Large :

Donald Kennedy

Leslie Sutherland

Edward Pullman

Nichole Williams

All 1201 members should receive an electronic ballot by November 21, 2022 at 3 p.m., which will be sent to the email address we have on file for you via our Simply Voting software. You can check to see if your email address is current by logging on at www.bcgeu.ca.



Voting period will be 14 days and will run from:

Mon., November 21, 2022 @ 3 p.m. to Mon., December 5, 2022 @ 3 p.m.



Please ensure you check your inbox, junk email box and auto sort folders for your ballot email. It will contain a link to view the candidate biographies and give you the option to vote.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 1201 executive.



Any questions should be referred to the Victoria Area Office at 250-388-9948.



In solidarity,

Amena Cleveland, BCGEU Staff Representative

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chairperson



Download PDF of notice here

Download BIO for Donald Kennedy here

Download BIO for Leslie Sutherland here

Download BIO for Edward Pullman here

Download BIO for Nichole Williams here





UWU/MoveUP