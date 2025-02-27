This is your reminder that the elections for your Local 1201 Executive open tomorrow!

The election period will open on February 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM

and close on March 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM

Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :

On Friday, February 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM please email the area office at [email protected].

E-Voting ends on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM.

Additionally, please note that you must have a signed membership application in order to be eligible to vote, if you are unsure of your membership application status – please contact the area office.

The positions up for election are listed below, with the candidate's bios linked in their name. (Names are listed in randomized order):

Second Vice Chairperson :

Natalie Baker

Kathleen Dow

Leslie Sutherland

Third Vice Chairperson :

Edward Pullman

Kathleen Dow

Leslie Sutherland

Recording Secretary :

Natalie Baker

Kathleen Dow

Member at Large – Equity Worker :

Em Cartwright

Kathleen Dow

Rochelle Pennells

Member at Large – Indigenous Worker :

Kerstin Gervais

Juanita Park-Tresierra

Member at Large (5) :

Edward Pullman

Susannah Machelak

Donna Longley

Nav Kambo

Matthew Moore

Chris Miller

Raine Kisby

Steven Barre

Kathleen Dow

Dylan Martin

Leslie Sutherland

Rochelle Pennells

The following position(s) may be acclaimed depending on the outcome of the election.

Member at Large – Young Worker :

Kerstin Gervais

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 1201 members of the newly elected Local 1201 Executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948.

In solidarity,

Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





