This is your reminder that the elections for your Local 1201 Executive open tomorrow!
The election period will open on February 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM
and close on March 30, 2025 at 5:00 PM
Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote:
On Friday, February 28, 2025 at 5:00 PM, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.
If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.
If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 9:00 AM please email the area office at [email protected].
E-Voting ends on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 5:00 PM.
Additionally, please note that you must have a signed membership application in order to be eligible to vote, if you are unsure of your membership application status – please contact the area office.
The positions up for election are listed below, with the candidate's bios linked in their name. (Names are listed in randomized order):
Second Vice Chairperson:
Natalie Baker
Kathleen Dow
Leslie Sutherland
Third Vice Chairperson:
Edward Pullman
Kathleen Dow
Leslie Sutherland
Recording Secretary:
Member at Large – Equity Worker:
Em Cartwright
Kathleen Dow
Rochelle Pennells
Member at Large – Indigenous Worker:
Kerstin Gervais
Juanita Park-Tresierra
Member at Large (5):
Edward Pullman
Susannah Machelak
Donna Longley
Nav Kambo
Matthew Moore
Chris Miller
Raine Kisby
Steven Barre
Kathleen Dow
Dylan Martin
Leslie Sutherland
Rochelle Pennells
The following position(s) may be acclaimed depending on the outcome of the election.
Member at Large – Young Worker:
Kerstin Gervais
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 1201 members of the newly elected Local 1201 Executive.
Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948.
In solidarity,
Amēna Cleveland, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
