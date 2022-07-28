Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 31, 2022

Nominations are now open for three (3) shop stewards at the Ministry of Public Safety & Solicitor General, Road Safety BC, 940 Blanshard Street. 


The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

November 14, 2022 at 5 p.m.

 
Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]
 
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the union.
 
In solidarity,
 
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here



